AGARTALA: Everyone in the world might have developed acquaintance with the term “Work From Home”—in short WFH during the Covid 19 pandemic.

It was by compulsion people adopted that method of work as social distancing was a cure to break the virus chain.

As the cloud of darkness passed off, normalcy returned and now offices are running smoothly with full staff strength. But, Minister NC Debbarma seems to be so fascinated with the new work style the world adopted to get rid of the pandemic that he is still practising it for the last four and half months.

At a time all the ministers were attending regular offices to ensure speedy completion of work, and officials of the forest and revenue departments had to stand in queues at the residence of Debbarma for his precious signatures.

“We don’t have any option. If we don’t go to his house, the files will not be cleared in time, halting the regular work process”, said an official of the forest department.

In fact, 80-years old Debbarma is suffering from several old-age ailments and at frequent intervals, he is admitted to the hospital for treatment purposes. Braving all these odds, Debbarma is persistently performing his responsibility of two important departments—Revenue and Forest.

Sources said, NC Debbarma is completely fine now and recovered from his illness but what prompted him not to attend regular office is a mystery shrouded in questions.

Not only this, Debbarma did not tolerate the rise of others within the party as well. When Mevar Kumar Jamatia was elected new president of the party, Debbarma led a coup to oust Jamatia.

Long lost from the media headlines, Debbarma suddenly emerged as the main newsmaker for a few days during Mevar’s ouster.

Once considered to be a loyalist of Debbarma and now his arch-rival in the party line, Mevar Kumar Jamatia lost his cabinet berth as well as the position in the party.

A top IPFT source close to Mevar said, “Debbarma has no time to attend office regularly but he became hyperactive when he saw Mevar was practically taking over the reins of the party. Had he been really ill, he would have never done this to Mevar. His self-centric attitude brought the whole party into tatters and TIPRA took full advantage of it”.