Guwahati: There have been several reports of ‘awful’ services by app-based taxi services in Guwahati and these are mostly related to payment issues.

On Saturday, a taxi driver affiliated with Uber was arrested by the police as he allegedly assaulted a passenger at Kamakhya Railway Station over an argument related to the fare being paid online.

The cab driver identified as Prakash was arrested by the police following a series of tweets.

He had also assaulted the passenger named Mohammad Abuzar Choudhury with a rod.

The passenger alleged that they had paid the fare online but the driver demanded cash instead which led to the clash.

After they started to record the misconduct of the accused driver, he fled from the spot and as seen in the video, even tried to run over the person who was filming it.

The driver also called him (Choudhury) a Bangladeshi.

The passenger who was accompanied by a journalist took the matter to Twitter and the police in swift action apprehended him.