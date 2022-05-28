Guwahati: Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) has been reported to have paid off Rs 4,23,671 as a penalty to the state forest department after a ticket was issued to the university for illegal earth cutting.

The earth cutting as per the ticket issued measures 3,840 cubic metres.

It was said to be from the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary.

Also Read: Assam CM issues show-cause notice to minister Sanjay Kishan over apologising to ULFA (I)

The penalty ticket was issued by the Kamrup East Forest Division on May 26 to the ADBU.

As per some reports, the university authorities had claimed to have cut the hill belonging to their land but there were no supporting documents that could confirm or prove their claim.

Following this, a forest official team conducted a search operation inside the ADBU campus in Tepesia on May 7.

The team found earth cutting and construction of an earthen dam that was covering an area of 384 sq metres and 350 metres off the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary.

Also Read: 30 officers move to Assam Chief Minister alleging misbehaviour by BJP MLA

After these findings, it was alleged that the authorities of the university had constructed a dam which blocked the natural channel originating from the Wildlife Sanctuary.

An FIR was also filed with the Sonapur Police Sation in connection with this activity.