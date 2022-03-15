AGARTALA: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that A total of 900 party offices built in illegally occupied land had been bulldozed in Tripura.

Addressing an orientation programme of newly elected councillors of all urban local bodies at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Deb said, “Anybody involved in illegal activities will not be spared. I have bulldozed 900 party offices in the state that were constructed in illegally occupied land.”

Slamming the CPIM that ruled the state for 25 long years, Deb said, “this happened in the last 25 years. You can figure out the mentality of a party that grabs land for party office construction. If a political party encroaches land, it indicates what sort of policies it is adhering to.”

“The decisions taken in land that is illegally grabbed can’t be pro-people. This is why for the past 25 years not a single decision go for the interest of the people”, he added in the same breath.

Speaking about his party, Deb said, not a single BJP party office of the state is constructed in illegally occupied land. “All the district offices had been constructed in legally registered name”, said Deb.

Explaining the BJP’s politics of difference, Deb said, people who once aspired to become Chief Minister of the state are lost in the cycle of time. Many people who were aspirants for the post of Prime Minister no longer exist in politics. People who encouraged and promoted dynastic politics relegated to nothing, he opined.