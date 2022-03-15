AGARTALA: In yet another case of domestic violence due to alleged dowry demand, a housewife of Khowai’s Durganagar sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and is now under treatment at GBP hospital’s Critical Care Unit.

The victim’s mother in law was also assaulted at the GBP hospital premises while her husband and brother in law are absconding.

Runa Begum has been battling for life but her hapless struggle to live a happy conjugal life did not turn into a reality.

The family members of the victim accused her in-laws of the whole incident and also lodged an FIR with the police.

Police sources said Runa Begum from Udaipur’s Dhwajanagar area got tied in the nuptial knot with Khowai’s Bakul Miah followed by a brief love affair.

But, things started to turn bad straight after their marriage. Bakul’s mother Fazal Neha Begum used to harass her mentally right from the beginning.

She continued to bear the burden for the last 12 years but on Monday things went out of control. Family members of the victim claimed that she was mercilessly thrashed by her in-laws early on Monday morning owing to which she decided to end her life.

“She set herself on fire”, said the victim’s cousin. Sources said the parents of the victim did not get any information from the end of her in-laws. The younger son of the victim informed his maternal uncles about the incident.

She was first shifted to Khowai hospital but for advanced treatment, the doctors referred her to GBP. The family chaos later spilt over into a physical face-off in the hospital premises. The mother in law of the victim was abused and harassed in full public view at the hospital premises.

Police deployed in the hospital rescued the elderly woman.

Fazal Neha Begum denied that there was any family quarrel and her daughter in law took her advice otherwise. Ever since the incident, the husband of the accused was elusive.

“He has been asking for money now and then. On several occasions, we gave him money but when we came to know, he used to torture our daughter for money, we stopped entertaining his demands”, a family member of the victim said.