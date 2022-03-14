Kolkata: Maybe for the first time in the region, the police found a kangaroo at Pakhriguri on the Bengal-Assam border that was allegedly being smuggled.

The police said that the kangaroo was found during a routine check of all vehicles.

It was being transported in a truck that came from Assam’s side to Bengal.

This may be in decades turned out to be the first time in decades that such a recovery was reported.

The police informed that on finding the kangaroo in the truck, they asked the occupants of the truck about the documents.

The occupants failed to provide any document and hence it was found that the Kangaroo was being smuggled by animal traffickers.

The two occupants of the truck were arrested from the spot and the vehicle was seized.

The kangaroo was handed over to the state forest department and the rescued animal is now shifted to the Alipore zoo in Calcutta.