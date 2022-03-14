Raijor Dal MLA from Sivasagar constituency in Assam – Akhil Gogoi – has said that he would continue to “raise the true voice”.

This statement was made by Akhil Gogoi after being suspended from the Assem Assembly budget session on Monday.

“I and our party remain committed to serve our motherland and raise the true voice,” said Akhil Gogoi.

The Sivasagar MLA further said that the he gets suspended from the Assembly as the “government wants to hide” its failure.

“When I am expelled or suspended from the assembly, it means the Assam government wants to hide their failed promise,” said Akhil Gogoi.

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA – Akhil Gogoi was, on Monday, suspended from the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for allegedly disrupting proceedings of the house.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary suspended MLA Akhil Gogoi for allegedly trying to disrupt the Governor’s address on the first day of the Budget Session of the Assembly.

During the Governor’s address, MLA Gogoi asked when 1 lakh jobs would be created.

The Sivasagar legislator was even seen protesting with a placard in his hand.



Speaker Daimary had repeatedly requested Gogoi to raise the matter after the Governor’s speech, but the legislature did not relent. The Speaker immediately suspended Akhil Gogoi from the House.

“The Governor’s address in the Assembly was very disappointing with no clear policies and programmes. Apart from regular functioning of the government, there is no declaration on issues related to the people of Assam,” Gogoi told reporters outside the Assembly.