Newly elected MLA from Majuli constituency in Assam – Bhuban Gam – on Monday, took oath at the Assembly. 

The oath of office was administered to Bhuban Gam by speaker of Assam Assembly Biswajit Daimary. 

Bhuban Gam won the by-elections to Majuli constituency by defeating Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Chittaranjan Basumatary by over 41,000 votes. 

BJP now has 63 MLAs in the 126-member Assam assembly. 

On the other hand, its allies – the AGP has nine MLAs and UPPL has seven MLAs. 

Meanwhile, the Congress has 27 MLAs, AIUDF has 15, BPF has three and CPI-M has one MLA.  

