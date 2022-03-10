Guwahati: Assam bypoll 2022 the counting of votes for the by-election of the 99-Majuli (ST) constituency in Assam started at 8 am on Thursday. As the counting begins, all eyes are on the ruling BJP candidate Bhuban Gam and the Congress-led opposition’s joint nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Political observers believe it to be an easy ride for the BJP nominee Bhuban Gam.

The election to the constituency was necessitated following the resignation of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on September 27.

The former Chief Minister was elected to the state legislative assembly from the Majuli constituency for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021.

