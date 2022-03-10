Counting of votes for the recently concluded Manipur Assembly elections has begun.

Several exit polls have predicted that the BJP would emerge as the single-largest party in Manipur.

The Manipur elections were held in two phases – February 28 and March 5.

Elections were held for 60 Assembly seats in Manipur.

A three-cornered fight was witnessed in the elections in Manipur between the BJP, Congress and the NPP.

While, the BJP fought the elections alone contesting in all 60 seats, its ally – the NPP also fought the elections in Manipur solo, contesting in 40 Assembly seats.

On the other hand, the Congress fought the elections in alliance with six other “like-minded” parties.

The Congress contested in 52 Assembly seats in Manipur.

The NPF contested in 10 seats in the hill districts of Manipur.