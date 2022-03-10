Counting of votes in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur has begun.

Among the five states that went to polls recently Uttar Pradesh hold the greatest significance for all political parties in the country.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases over a period of a month.

High-octane campaigning by ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi also held as many as 176 election rallies across Uttar Pradesh during the campaign trail.

In Punjab, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as big challenger to the Congress.

Exit polls suggest AAP would emerge victorious in the Punjab elections.

In Goa and Uttarakhand it is expected to be a neck to neck contest between the Congress and the BJP.