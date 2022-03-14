Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and Sivasagar MLA was on Monday suspended from the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for allegedly disrupting proceedings of the house.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary suspended MLA Akhil Gogoi for allegedly trying to disrupt the Governor’s address on the first day of the Budget Session of the Assembly.

During the Governor’s address, MLA Gogoi asked when 1 lakh jobs would be created.



The Sivasagar legislator was even seen protesting with a placard in his hand.



Speaker Daimary had repeatedly requested Gogoi to raise the matter after the Governor’s speech, but the legislature did not relent. The Speaker immediately suspended Akhil Gogoi from the House.

“The Governor’s address in the Assembly was very disappointing with no clear policies and programmes. Apart from regular functioning of the government, there is no declaration on issues related to the people of Assam,” Gogoi told reporters outside the Assembly.