Guwahati: After the drubbing in the recently-concluded Manipur assembly polls, the opposition Congress blamed several factors for its debacle.

The Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats out of the 60-member house in the 2017 Assembly polls, could grab just 5 seats this time.

Congress leader and Manipur in-charge Bhakta Charan Das alleged management of EVMs, election commission, the state administration and election officials, including presiding officers, during a media conference at the Manipur PCC head office are the factors behind the party’s poor show.

The sudden “stiff increase of votes” in the last one hour of the poll day, to an extent of 10-12%, “shows that voting was heavily managed to favour the BJP candidates”, Das alleged.

“The organized crimes and violence have never happened in the history of Manipur elections and also in the history of any other elections across any other parts of the country. The BJP has used Kuki rebel outfits to garner votes,” TOI quoted Das as saying.

“Now we strongly demand that the demand of the Kuki militant outfits must be settled at the earliest to resolve the problem,” he added.

Das further alleged the BJP of using Naga rebel outfits to keep them in power.

“Now, the BJP must disclose the contents of the Naga peace talk to the people of Northeast India and ensure that the Naga peace settlement gets results in a time-bound manner,” the Congress leader demanded.