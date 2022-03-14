GUWAHATI: The meeting between the AIUDF leadership and the Congress high command over Rajya Sabha candidature from Assam failed to break the deadlock.

The AIUDF leadership on Saturday night met the Congress high command in New Delhi.

The deal for one seat of the Rajya Sabha seats reached the AICC as AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal wanted to sort out the issue only with the Congress high command and not with the state unit.

As per reports, Congress is adamant about projecting their own candidate for one of the two RS seats from Assam. Elections to the seats will be held on March 31.

“The AIUDF could be given a chance to pick one from the probable Congress candidates of their choice. But the Congress high command is unlikely to disappoint the state PCC, which finally sent names of five Congress leaders for consideration,” TOI quoted a Congress insider as saying.

Besides the outgoing RS MPs, Ripun Bora and Ranee Narah, two other leaders of the Assam Congress, Dwijen Sarma and Bobbeeta Sharma’s names have also been sent to party high command AICC by the Assam state committee.

“Last time also, AIUDF MLAs voted for Ajit Kumar Bhuyan in RS election, whom we backed. But Bhuyan was not a primary member of our party,” TOI quoted APCC president Bhupen Borah as saying.

Borah said that the AICC is likely to approve a Congress candidate’s name in three days.