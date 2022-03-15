Guwahati: A prime accused of the recent Chatribari businessman murder case was arrested from Bihar by the Guwahati Police on Monday.

A police source said that the accused was arrested from Bihar’s Begusarai based on the investigation process and specific inputs for Chatribari businessman murder case .

He has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Yadav.

After his arrested and interrogation by the police, he revealed that the murder was plotted by W Yadav who has been the prime accused of the case since day 1.

W Yadav is currently said to be hiding in Nepal.

A businessman named Avdesh Yadav was shot dead in Guwahait’s Chatribari last month.

Yadav was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants near his residence.

He was shot in the chest three times at a point-blank range.

Locals questioned the police on how could people roam around with arms despite so many check posts and operations across the city.

The police following the incident detained at least three persons from Assam but none of them was found to be linked with the killing.

Then based on inputs, they tracked the prime suspects of the murder in Bihar.

However, in an earlier visit to Bihar, the police could not find any accused as they all allegedly went into hiding.

On Monday, the Guwahati Police nabbed one of the suspects from Bihar and have stated that soon all the persons behind the killing would be nabbed.