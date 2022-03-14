Guwahati: Another employee of the Cachar Paper Mill passed away in Hailakandi taking the death toll of the mill workers of the two Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Assam to 101.

As per reports, the mill worker was identified as 63-year-old Bazlul Hakim Laskar.

He was a technician at Cachar Paper Mill and was suffering from prolonged diabetes and kidney-related ailments.

However, due to his financial crisis, he was not able to afford the needed treatment.

According to reports, he died on Sunday night.

He too had not gotten his salary just like other mill employees.

They have not gotten their salaries for over four years.

Earlier in February, another employee of the mills, Manindra Chandra Das, 56, died of a severe heart attack.

Das was reported ill for the past two years but was still hoping to get his pending salary and dues cleared.

Both the Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively.

There were allegations that despite repeated pleas for the revival of the non-operational paper mills there were no steps and instead, the mills are now set to be sold off.

The death toll of the two paper mills has now touched 101.