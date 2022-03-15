AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha on Monday said that his party would put out strong resistance against the hooliganism perpetrated by the BJP workers if the police do not take prompt and effective action.

“From the last couple weeks, Congress workers from different parts of the state are facing attacks. Several houses had been attacked and private property was ransacked. But, in all such incidents the role of the police is under scanner”, said Sinha.

Referring to the violent BJP-Congress face-off that was later dragged onto the Congress Bhavan premises, Sinha said, “Even the Congress Bhavan located in the heart of the city is not immune to the attacks. It is a matter of grave concern. We have statues of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi installed here. Any attacks on these statues are shameful”.

Sinha urged the administration to take hold of the situation. “Ever since the poll results for five states were out, unruly BJP activists have triggered unrest in the state. Congress minority department president Jaidul Hossain became the fresh victim of the violence. His house was ransacked and vehicles vandalized. Despite complaints, the culprits are still roaming free in the open”, alleged Sinha.

According to Sinha, Congress has convened an extended PCC meeting on March 22 next. “We shall discuss our future actions in the meeting. We are planning to stage a Dharna in front of the Police Headquarters and the dates would be revealed soon”, said Sinha.

On being asked about TIPRA motha’s mass gathering, Sinha said, “the large crowd gathered at Swami Vivekananda Stadium was indicative of the party’s political strength. According to our analysis, the rally was bigger when compared to the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”

On the topic of “Greater Tipraland”, he said, “we neither oppose his demand nor do we agree with all his points. And, regarding political understanding, things will be made public at the right time”.