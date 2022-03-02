AGARTALA: Tripura Police’s Crime Branch Unit arrested a lady identified as Anchal for, purportedly, masterminding an online fraud through an app-based betting platform called “Sports Fantasy 11”.

Police sources said she cheated a huge number of clients who laid bets on the fantasy cricket platforms.

The accused lady had been produced before the West Tripura Session Court. “The Court has awarded her five days police remand”, said Public Prosecutor Biswajit Deb.

A specific case was registered with West Agartala Police Station. After a preliminary investigation, the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch Unit and a look-out notice was issued.

Police sources said, “she had been detained when she was on her way to Dubai. We have been tipped off that she was trying to shift from India due to several cases filed against her. Based on the Crime Branch’s lookout notice, she was detained from Amritsar airport. She was brought to Agartala on a transit remand”.

Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was invoked against her for defrauding and looting money.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch also arrested one Vijay Pandit from Bihar. An FIR was lodged with Bodhjungnagar police station against Pandit for conning people through UPI based payment apps.

Police sources said, several people fell prey to his trap and lost a huge amount of money. “He has been produced before the Court and sent to Jail Custody till March 15 next”, said additional public prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar.

Both the cases were investigated by the Crime Branch Unit of Tripura Police.