AGARTALA: On the day of Saraswati Puja, a government teacher was arrested by police at Tripura’s Khowai district for allegedly molesting a student.

Speaking on the issue, SDPO Khowai Nirdesh Deb said, “the accused teacher has been arrested already.”

He added, “Family members of the deceased did not file A complaint initially. Soon after the information reached the police, the accused was arrested. The case is now under further investigation right now”.

According to local sources, the accused teacher identified as Soumen Chowdhury stopped the girl while she was en route to her house after celebrating Saraswati Puja at her school located at Bharat Sardar Para Higher Secondary School.

The parents claimed that the girl was groped by the accused person.

“She did not disclose anything before us after returning home. But, she was not behaving normally. Even she tried to commit suicide”, said one of her family members.

It is learnt that the accused teacher was an ex-teacher of the victim’s school and now transferred to another school of Kailashahar under Unakoti district.