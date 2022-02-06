Guwahati: The Government of Assam has announced a probe into the allegations and complaints about the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) assisted water supply project in Guwahati.

The probe will look into the alleged anomalies and corruption in the water supply project.

In an official statement, the government said, “The government of Assam has appointed additional chief secretary to the government of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur, as enquiry officer to enquire into the alleged complaint regarding corruption in JICA assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project.”

The officer has been asked to submit the detailed report of the enquiry within a week.

“He has to submit a report in the matter within 7 days from the appointment,” it added.

It may be mentioned that there are several water supply projects under JICA in Guwahati which have are yet to be completed even though their deadline has passed.

Over the days, there has been several complaints of alleged corruption in those projects.