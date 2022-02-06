Mumbai: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar has been put on ventilation as her health condition is said to be critical.

She is admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and is being monitored by a team of doctors.

She came in contact with the COVID-19 virus last month and had recovered from the complications on January 30.

The veteran singer was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she was tested COVID-19 positive on January 11.

Also Read: Assam: Dip in COVID-19 cases, 446 reported on Feb 5

During that period, the relatives confirming the reports said that she has mild symptoms.

Her relatives further said that the legendary singer was admitted to the ICU only as a precautionary step. Lata Mangeshkar in 2019 was also hospitalized after she had some breathing problems.

Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among others.

She is 92 years old and has been active in the industry since 1942.

Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929, the eldest daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Marathi and Konkani musician and his wife Shevanti in Indore.

Also Read: Assam: One arrested with pistol in Dibrugarh

In 1942, when Lata was 13, her father died of heart disease. Master Vinayak (Vinayak Damodar Karnataki), the owner of Navyug Chitrapat movie company and a close friend of the Mangeshkar family, took care of them. He helped Lata get started in a career as a singer and actress.

Lata sang the song “Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari”, which was composed by Sadashivrao Nevrekar for Vasant Joglekar’s Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal (1942), but the song was dropped from the final cut.

Vinayak gave her a small role in Navyug Chitrapat’s Marathi movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur (1942), in which she sang “Natali Chaitraachi Navalaai” which was composed by Dada Chandekar.

Her first Hindi song was “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi film Gajaabhaau (1943).