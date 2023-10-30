Agartala: The prestigious GB Pant Hospital of Tripura known as the main referral center in the state is under scrutiny as reports of malpractice and negligence continue to surface, causing distress among patients and their families.

The exorbitant fees charged for physical examinations do not align with the quality of service provided, leading to widespread resentment.

One of the incidents brought to light on Monday revealed a shocking practice involving CT scans. Patients are handed the scan plates directly, rather than in protective envelopes, putting the delicate plates at risk of damage. This practice, while ostensibly meant to prevent damage, has resulted in numerous patients facing the need for repeat scans, incurring additional costs and delays in their treatment.

Alam Mia Khatun, a resident of Udaipur Rajnagar, recounted a distressing experience during an MRI procedure at GB Hospital. Despite paying two and a half thousand rupees, Khatun’s scan plates were handled with such carelessness that they ended up getting damaged, necessitating a costly repeat procedure.

This alarming level of negligence not only burdens patients financially but also significantly prolongs their medical journeys, placing their health at increased risk.

Despite numerous complaints from patients and their families, the hospital staff and technicians seem to be turning a deaf ear.

The situation has sparked outrage, prompting demands from various parts of the state to urgently address the plight of Asha patients and their families by rectifying the state of affairs in government hospitals.

The lack of attention from health officers within the hospital’s administration has further fueled the frustration of patients’ families, who perceive an atmosphere of unchecked chaos prevailing in this crucial healthcare institution.

Every day brings fresh complaints, yet there appears to be no accountability or action taken to rectify the situation.