Agartala: In a major operation against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles deployed in Tripura in collaboration with Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, successfully intercepted a consignment of 100 cartons of imported foreign cigarettes in Champaknagar under West Tripura District.

The Assam Rifles officials said that the value of the seized items is estimated to be Rs 1 Crore in the international market.

“During the operation, two individuals were apprehended in connection with the smuggling activity. The seized contraband items and the apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action”, said Assam Rifles.

