The Assam police, on Sunday, brought to the state from Tripura, three suspected operatives of terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Assam police took custody of the three suspected JMB operatives in Tripura, on Saturday, after the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Sonamura granted transit remand to the Assam police for the three accused.

The transit remand was granted by the Sonamura CJM in Tripura after reviewing the case diary of the Assam police in connection with a case registered against the trio at Jogighopa police station in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

The Sonamura CJM court in Tripura also directed the Assam police to produce the three suspected JMB operatives before the Abhayapuri sub-divisional judicial magistrate in Bongaigaon district of Assam on Monday.

The three arrested suspected JMB operatives have been identified as: Imran Hossain (24), who serves as an Imam in a mosque in Tripura, Abul Kashem (33), who works as a teacher and Hamid Ali (33), a farmer.

Earlier, the trio was also arrested by the Tripura police on April 3 based on inputs from subsidiary intelligence bureau (SIB).

The trio was booked under several non-bailable sections – 120B, 121, 124a of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13(2), 18, 18b, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

However, on April 8, a local court in Tripura had granted bail to the trio after the police failed to produce any evidence to justify the charges put against the trio under IPC and UAPA.

The very next day, a team of Assam police arrested the trio in connection with case registered at police station in Bongaigaon district of the state.

Initially, the court denied transit remand to the Assam police and asked it to produce case diary and evidences related to the case for which the trio was arrested.

On Saturday, the Sonamura CJP court in Tripura granted transit remand to the Assam police for the three suspected JMB operatives after hearing submissions of both the Assam police and the defence counsel.