Guwahati: Six persons were arrested in Barpeta district on Saturday on allegations of them being involved with the Bangladesh based outfit of Ansarullah Bangla, a Jihadi group known as a wing of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

They were arrested from several parts of the district by the Assam Police.

The six persons were arrested based on the statements by five other persons who were arrested by the police on the same charges.

The six arrested persons were identified as Mufti Suleman Ali, Jahidul Islam, Saddam Hussain, Rasikul Hussain, Musharraf Hussain and Makibul Hussain.

The police informed that they seized 15 mobile phones, 20 sim cards and other incriminating documents from their possession.

The police also added that one of them has links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Barpeta SP, Amitava Sinha said that investigations are on and many others will be arrested soon.