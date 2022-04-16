Guwahati: A day after a PFI leader was murdered in the Palakkad district in Kerala, a local RSS leader was also hacked to death in the district on Saturday.

Following the alleged murder the BJP in Palakkad accused PFI and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India of the murder.

The deceased RSS leader has been identified as 45-year-old Sreenivasan.

He was a former pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

As per reported he was killed in an attack by a gang that stormed into his store at Melmuri in the city.

Although after the attack, he was taken to a hospital by locals, he succumbed to his injuries.

Eyewitnesses told police that a five-member gang had attacked him with swords.

The incident took place a day after Subair, the Elappully area chief of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was killed near the local mosque.

They were killed after they came out following Friday’s prayers.

Although no arrests were made, the police recovered a car registered under the name of RSS leader S Sanjith. The car was used by the assailants while murdering Subair.

Interestingly, S Sanjith was allegedly killed by PFI-SDPI men in November last year.

As per Sanjith’s family, the car belonged to him but it was in the workshop months before his death.

It could not be confirmed who had taken the car from the workshop, said the police.

Another car used by the killers of Subair was also recovered and this car was rented by a local BJP worker named Rameshan.

This person has now gone into hiding.

However, the BJP has denied their role in the killing of Subair.