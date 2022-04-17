In a tragic incident, at least five members of a Bihu Husori team were killed in a road accident at Biswanath in Assam.

The Bihu Husori team, comprising of 20 members, were travelling in a Bolero car, when they met an accident at Dhokoubari Rongajan in Assam’s Biswanath.

Five members of the Bihu Husori team died at the accident spot.

The other members of the Bihu Husori team also sustained injuries in the accident, some stated to be in critical condition.

The injured persons have been admitted to two nearby hospitals for treatment.

The deceased include two male and three female.

The deceased persons have been identified as Budhimoti Boro, Radhika Daimary, Sanjay Basumatary, Bornali Boro and Koliman Basumatary.

Among the five deceased four were minors.

All the deceased persons hailed from North Karibil and Puroni Garage areas of Gohpur.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the tragic road accident.

“Deeply pained by the loss of 5 young lives in an unfortunate road accident at Biswanath last night,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “My condolences to the bereaved families of Sanjay Basumatary (17), Koliman Basumatary (21), Bornali Boro (15), Budhimoti Boro (14) and Radhika Daimary (15).”

The Assam CM further said: “The victims were on their way home from a Bihu function. Five injured have been shifted to Gohpur Civil Hospital and Catholic Hospital at Borgang.”

“Have asked the administration to monitor the situation and provide the injured all necessary help. I pray for their speedy recovery,” Sarma added.