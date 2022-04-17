Speculations have been running high in the political arena of Assam that senior Congress leader Ripun Bora is all set to quit the grand old party and join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Reports are doing the rounds that Ripun Bora, a former Rajya Sabha MP and a former Assam minister, will quit the Congress and join the TMC following his defeat in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

Amid the speculations, Assam minister and BJP leader Pijush Hazarika has said that he feels ‘bad’ over the degradation of the Congress party.

“I feel bad to see the Congress party in such a state. The very existence of the Congress party will be erased as its top leaders will continue to desert the party,” said Assam minister Pijush Hazarika.

Hazarika further said that Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora might quit the grand old party and join a different party as he was ‘betrayed’ by his own party leaders in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

“I wish him luck. Ripun Bora has realised how he was defeated (in Rajya Sabha election), how he was defeated due to the foul play of Bhupen Borah led faction,” Assam minister Pijush Hazarika added.

Reports claim that Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora might join TMC at a function scheduled next week.

However, the former Assam Congress president has denied the reports.

Meanwhile, a source informed Northeast Now that a final decision is yet to be taken by Ripun Bora.

The same source while speaking on the speculations over Ripun Bora possibly of joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it is not possible for him to join the Delhi-based party due to “certain reasons”.

“A major reason is that AAP as of now is focusing on other states that are closer to Delhi and which are easier for it to set bases,” the source informed Northeast Now.

The source added, “Ripun Bora has more chances of joining Kolkata-based TMC. TMC has already set its base in Meghalaya and also made its presence felt in the Northeast. Moreover, TMC and AAP are also the third front at the national level.”