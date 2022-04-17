The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police has taken over investigation of the sensational Oil India Limited cyberattack case.

A team of officials from the cybercrime cell of Assam police’s CID is already camping at the field headquarters of Oil India Limited at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district.

Earlier, a two-member team of Intelligence Bureau (IB) also visited the Duliajan-based field headquarters of Oil India Limited in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The IB team conducted an investigation into the recent incident of hacking of the server of Oil India Limited’s Duliajan headquarters in Assam.

The IB probe team questioned officials of the geology and reservoir (GR) department of Oil India Limited.

The IB team has also reportedly took into possession photographic evidences that are related to the case.

A group of international hackers are believed to be behind the cyberattack on the server of Duliajan-based fief headquarters of Oil India Limited in Assam.

The hackers before hacking into the servers of Duliajan-based field headquarters of Oil India Limited in Assam, had demanded a ransom of 75 lakh US dollars.

The hackers had managed to send a ransom demand to one of the computers at the Duliajan-based field headquarters of Oil India Limited in Assam, before hacking its servers.

This was stated in the FIR that the Oil India Limited has lodged at the Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh district of Assam in connection with the case.

“…we received an email… a cyberattack of Ransomware has been occurred on OIL’s one of the work station of G&R department,” the FIR by Oil India Limited read.

The Oil India Limited’s FIR added: “Further, it also came to their notice that, cyber attacker has demanded 7500000 USD as a ransom through a note from the infected PC.”

The FIR lodged by Oil India Limited’s Sachin Kumar, manager-security, stated that “due to this cyberattack ransomware, OIL and Govt enchequer has incurred huge financial loss as business through IT has been seriously affected”.