As many as 14 persons, including two minors, were killed in lightning and storm that wreaked havoc in Assam since Thursday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed that storms and heavy rains have been lashing several parts of Assam since Thursday.

Lightning and severe storm have left behind a trail of destruction in the state of Assam, with properties destroyed.

Housed got damaged, trees uprooted and electric lines got snapped following the lighting and severe storms that have been lashing Assam since Thursday.

At least 6 persons – 2 in Baksa, 1 in Dibrugarh and 3 in Tinsukia districts – died due to storms in Assam.

At least four persons, including a 12-year-old child, were killed in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Friday in the storms.

Three persons died due to storms in Barpeta district of Assam on Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy died in lightning in Goalpara district of Assam, ASDMA informed.

Over 12 houses and other establishments were damaged in Assam in the last couple of days due to severe storms, ASDMA added.