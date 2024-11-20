Agartala: The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura apprehended four persons, including two women, from Bihar, and seized narcotics estimated to be worth Rs 1.3 lakh from their possession.

Officer-in-Charge of Agartala GRP Tapas Das confirmed the development and said that two cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the first operation, the GRP personnel apprehended three persons, including two women, based on specific information.

The trio has been identified as Palvesh Kumar Singh, Puja Devi and Reshmi Kumari.

Also Read: Tripura: Pradyot urges peace in Manipur, calls for internal resolution

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“All three are suspected habitual offenders involved in smuggling cannabis from Tripura to Bihar. Upon searching their belongings, 4.15 kilograms of cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 50,000, were recovered,” Das said.

“In the second operation, our personnel apprehended another person from Bihar identified as Sani Kumar. 200 bottles of banned Eskuf cough syrup, estimated to be worth Rs 80,000, were recovered from his possession,” he added.

Das said the foursome has been forwarded to the court.