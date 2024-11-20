Agartala: The Tripura government on Tuesday announced plans to fill 253 vacant posts, including those for physical education teachers, junior physical instructors and fishery officers.

The government has also approved an increase in the dress and ration allowances for the state police and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

“The state Cabinet has decided to fill up 253 posts which include 125 physical education teachers under the school education department, 75 junior physical instructors under the department of sports and youth affairs, and 53 Grade-1 fishery officers under the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC),” he added.

Chowdhury said that Chief Minister Manik Saha had earlier announced a hike in dress and ration allowances for the state police and TSR personnel, which were approved by the Cabinet during the meeting.

“The Cabinet has approved an increase in the ration allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month for the state police and the TSR. The dress allowance for TSR personnel has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per year, while for Tripura Police, it has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500,” he said.

Chowdhury informed that there are a total of 21,794 personnel, including state police and TSR.

He said that the state government would incur an additional cost of Rs 26.15 crore due to the increase in ration allowance.