Agartala: Stressing the importance of resolving the crisis internally without external intervention, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday strongly condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Debbarma warned that the turmoil is putting the next generation’s future at risk.

Recalling his earlier condemnation of the brutal murder of a woman and a young child, Debbarma expressed his grief in a video message over the recent incidents.

“I spoke out against this heinous act a few days ago. While many supported me, some questioned why I hadn’t addressed it sooner. To clarify, I condemned the murder of the mother and the child on November 7,” he said.

Debbarma said that silence in the face of rape, murder, or any form of violence allows the monster to grow within the society, and such acts can never be justified.

“When two women were raped last year, I was one of the first to speak out. Claims that I remain silent due to political alliances are baseless. My position has always been clear – no alliance or role will ever stop me from condemning such heinous acts,” he added.

Debbarma also denounced the persistent cycle of blame regarding the Manipur issue.

“The blame game of you did it first, so I will retaliate achieves nothing but pulling us backward. People often ask where are Congress and BJP, but let us be honest, no one from Delhi is coming to save us,” he said.

“The responsibility is ours. As election results from other states, such as Maharashtra, draw national attention, we risk being overlooked. The solution to this crisis must emerge from within,” he added.

Debbarma criticised the lack of leadership in both the ruling and opposition parties of Manipur.

“The vision of the leaders in Manipur appears to be lost. Violence leads only to destruction, taking away the chance for a better future from our children. Those who have lost their homes and livelihoods are the ones truly suffering,” he said.

“I urge everyone to stop fighting over religion, tribe or community. We need collective leadership and unity to be heard, grow economically, and be part of India’s success story,” he added.

Debbarma said that everyone’s goal should be peace and progress