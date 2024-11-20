Guwahati: The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts of the violence-hit state for three more days.

The suspension of services will continue in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

“The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation decided to continue suspension of mobile internet services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi of Manipur for another three days,” an official order read.

In the wake of escalating violence, the administration suspended mobile internet services for two days on November 16 in order to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that could cause law and order issues.

It was extended by two more days on November 18.

The administration imposed a suspension on mobile internet services as well as broadband on November 16.

The restriction on broadband services was however lifted on November 19.