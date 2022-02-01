Agartala: A 28-year-old youth was convicted by Special Judge POCSO, West Tripura finding him guilty of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old minor boy.

The Convict was consequently awarded 20 years of imprisonment under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO, Advocate Pulak Debnath told reporters.

Sharing details of the incident that took place on August 28, 2017, Debnath said, “The convict namely Tapash Das alias Tanu Das, a resident of Kathalatali area under the limits of Amtali police station located at the outskirts of Agartala city had sexually abused a minor boy of the same locality.”

He said, the accused forced himself on the minor boy leaving him injured critically.

Also Read: Assam: Six apprehended with heroin in Dibrugarh

The victim boy sustained injuries at his private parts that were revealed following post-incident medical tests, the lawyer said.

The parents of the victim lodged an FIR with the Amtali police station police filed a charge sheet followed by a detailed investigation on January 24, 2019.

Hearing all the arguments, the Court pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 cash fine.

Also Read: Assam: Jail is our second home, says Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrikhal Chaliha

“In the result, accordingly the convict namely, Tapash Das alias Tanu stands sentenced to suffer rigorous imprisonment for a term of 10(ten) years for the offence committed by him punishable under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and for commission of the offence punishable Under section 6 of the POCSO Act, I do hereby sentence the convict to suffer rigorous imprisonment for a term of 20(twenty) years and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand only)”, the order copy read.

It further added, “In default of payment of fine, the convict shall suffer simple imprisonment for a further term of 02(two) months. It is made clear at this stage that both the sentences awarded above, shall run concurrently.”

(Reported by Mrinal Banik)