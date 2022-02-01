Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh Police apprehended six persons for possession of six containers of suspected heroin in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday night.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Mirza Umid Baig (35), Bipin Raut (29), Jintu Thapa (27), Abhishek Karmakar, Himu Mech and Biki Pandey along.

Speaking to NE NOW, Officer-in-Charge Dibrugarh Police Station, Bularam Terong said they seized one motorcycle along with a scooter, eight mobile phones during their operation near NEC hostel, TB ward of Assam Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read: Assam: Jail is our second home, says Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrikhal Chaliha

“The gross weight of the suspected to be heroin is 53.05gms including the containers. We have arrested the persons from the AMCH area. They consume drugs and are also involved in the peddling of drugs,” Terong said.

It may be mentioned that on the same night The Guwahati Police seized a huge quantity of suspected heroin weighing 4.5 kilograms and worth Rs 35 crores from a truck in the Nalapara area of the city.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the case.