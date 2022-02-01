Guwahati: The Guwahati Police on Monday night seized a huge quantity of suspected heroin worth crores from a truck in the Nalapara area.

As per sources, an operation was launched by officials of several police stations in Guwahati based on intelligence input.

The source said that based on the input, police teams led by higher officials initiated a search operation for a truck that had the suspected drugs.

After searching several parking areas on the highway, the police team came across a truck from Manipur.

Also Read: Assam: COVID-19 cases dip in Assam, 1811 reported on Monday

On questioning the driver, the police found his truck being linked to the illegal drug trade.

He was immediately detained while the drugs were found concealed in a secret compartment of the truck.

The police had to use gas cutters to break open the concealed compartment inside the bumper of the truck.

On getting into the compartment, the police source said that almost 4.5 kilograms of suspected heroin were seized.

Also Read: Snake rescuer Vava Suresh bitten by cobra

The said drugs were supposed to be transported to some other state.

The drug was brought from Myanmar through Manipur and the police had been tracking the truck for a few days. Two persons were arrested later in the night.

As per police, the seized drugs is worth Rs 7 crores per KG and the total quantity seized amounts to Rs 36 crore.

The police have arrested Md Idomi and Nawaz Khan in connection with the case.

Both of them were occupants of the truck and are suspected to be a part of an international racket.