Guwahati: Just after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the COVID-19 situation in Assam might improve in the next two to three days, the state on Monday reported a dip in the cases with 1811 positive cases.

There was a dip in the positive rate as well with the current rate standing at 4.66 per cent out of a total 38,837 tests.

On the other hand, of the total cases, 389 were reported in Kamrup Metro.

The recovery rate was reported to be 96.03 per cent while there were 19 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Earlier on Monday Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all educational institutions in Assam might reopen by February 15 claiming that the COVID-19 situation might soon improve in the state.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “As of now, Assam is witnessing a tally of 2000 and more cases. Within the next two to three days, the numbers will surely fall.”

He added that the government is waiting for the number to be in the 1000s so that there can be relaxations in the COVID-19 relaxations

He said once the number falls to 1000s, the curfew will be rescheduled to 11 pm.

The CM further added, “We see a decline in the COVID-19 cases and if it continues to decline, we will be able to open educational institutions by February 15.”

He added that so far 9 lakh students were vaccinated in the state and if the schools are kept open, more students will be vaccinated.

He added that it is easy for students to be vaccinated if the schools are open.