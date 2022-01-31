Guwahati: The West Guwahati Police Department has arrested two women on charges of being involved in illegal drug peddling from the Katia Bridge in Jalukbari on Monday.

Police sources informed that both the women having surnames Begum were actively involved in drug peddling in the area.

They were caught based on specific inputs.

On searching their belongings, the police found 1.78 grams of suspected heroin, 10 vials, two mobile phones and Rs 3960 in cash.

It may be mentioned, the area where the two were arrested is less than two kilometres away from the office of the DCP-West and a few hundred metres from the Jalukbari Outpost.

Earlier on Monday, eight persons accused of drug abuse and peddling were arrested by the police from the 14-mile area of the city.

The operation was carried on by a team of Sonapur Police based on information from their sources.

A police official said that they were given input about a few people being involved in illegal activities related to drugs.

On receiving the input, the police team raided a designated location in the 14-mile area and apprehended seven persons with syringes.