Golaghat: The Golaghat Police have arrested seven Veer Lachit Sena members on charges of extortion and threatening a businessman.

As per reports, seven members of the Veer Lachit Sena (VLS) were arrested on Monday under various sections of the IPC.

They have been accused of extortion and also hooliganism.

On Sunday, they had allegedly shut down a mobile phone store in the market accusing the “non-Assamese” owner had not paid pending salaries to one of its “Assamese” employees.

A member of the organisation said that they had not demanded any money but their members were accused of extortion by the police and were arrested unauthorizedly.

He added that the organisation tried to help an Assamese citizen who was in financial crisis by asking the shop owner to pay his pending salaries but the members were pushed into a conspiracy.

The arrested members were identified as Dipen Gogoi, Tarun Lahon, Rintu Gogoi, Jayanta Gogoi, Dipjyoti talukdar, Guno Hazarika and Dwipen Gogoi.

They claimed that they were framed by the shop owner who has connections with the police.

They were arrested by the officials of the Sarupathar Police Station in Golaghat.

All of them were sent to judicial custody.