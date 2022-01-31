Guwahati: A rhino has been terrorising locals in lower Majuli for the past month and had also killed one person in the area.

Forest officials said that the rhino entered the human-inhabited area in search of food.

On Sunday, the rhino had also attacked a farmer named Madan Das after both came face to face with one another.

The incident took place in the Samaguri area of the island right in front of his house.

Das who is a farmer was hospitalised immediately but during the treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Forest department has issued a red alert in the area and people have been warned about the rhino.

Officials are also tracking the rhino and trying to send it back to the Kaziranga as soon as possible.

People in the area are living in fear of being attacked by the beast.