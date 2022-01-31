Guwahati: Two pickup trucks loaded with cattle heads were seized by the Darrang Police in Dalgaon on Monday.

Police sources said that two trucks were seized during routine checking as they had illegally loaded a few cows.

The police added five persons were detained along with the trucks as they had no valid documents related to the said cattle heads.

The police added that the cows were bought from a market in Dhekiajuli and were supposed for resold in Dalgaon but there were no documents or any permit.

Even the vehicles had no cattle or livestock permit with them as per the police.

The police detained all the persons and seized the cows along with the vehicles.

The detained persons are being interrogated by the police to find if they have any links with smuggling syndicates.

On the same day, two other persons were arrested in Guwahati’s Jorabat.

Along with the persons a mini-truck loaded with five live cattle heads was seized.