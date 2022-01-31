Guwahati: Eight persons accused of drug abuse and peddling were arrested by the police from the 14-mile area of Guwahati on Monday.

The operation was carried on by a team of Sonapur Police based on information from their sources.

A police official said that they were given input about a few people being involved in illegal activities related to drugs.

On receiving the input, the police team raided a designated location in the 14-mile area and apprehended seven persons with syringes.

On questioning them, the accused led the police to a woman in Jorabat and from her, the police recovered 10 grams of suspected brown sugar.

The police said that these eight persons were immediately arrested for the illegal trade of drugs and contraband substances.

The arrested were identified as Manash Das, Bikash Chetry, Dipak Kumar, Samsul Haque, Binod Medhi, Nandu Rabha, Bittu Sendrum and Rekha Biswha.

All of them have been sent to judicial custody.