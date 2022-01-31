Guwahati: All educational institutions in Assam might reopen by February 15 as Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the COVID-19 situation might soon improve in the state.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “As of now, Assam is witnessing a tally of 2000 and more cases. Within the next two to three days, the numbers will surely fall.”

He added that the government is waiting for the number to be in the 1000s so that there can be relaxations in the COVID-19 relaxations

Also Read: Over 2300 kgs of ganja seized along Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj

He said once the number falls to 1000s, the curfew will be rescheduled to 11 pm.

The CM further added, “We see a decline in the COVID-19 cases and if it continues to decline, we will be able to open educational institutions by February 15.”

He added that so far 9 lakh students were vaccinated in the state and if the schools are kept open, more students will be vaccinated.

Also Read: Assam: Eviction drive at Lahorijan turns violent, residents clash with police

He added that it is easy for students to be vaccinated if the schools are open.

Earlier the Chief Minister said that if the situation improves, the curfew would be rescheduled from February 1.