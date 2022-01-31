Over 2300 kilograms of ganja have been seized by the Karimganj police along the Assam-Tripura border.

A total of 2360 kgs of ganja have been seized by the police.

This seizure is one of the biggest haul of contraband substances in Assam, ever since a “war against drugs” was launched in the state.

The consignment of ganja, loaded in a truck, was intercepted by the police while entering Assam from Tripura.

“In the one of the biggest recoveries of drugs, Churaibari WP staff recovered a massive consignment of 2360 kgs of ganja in a truck coming from Tripura,” Karimganj police said.

The consignment was seized late on Saturday night.