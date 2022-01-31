The Congress is all set to target the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the Pegasus snooping issue in the 2022-23 budget session.

“The opposition will raise the Pegasus snoop-gate issue in the budget 2022-23 session,” said leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha – Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Kharge alleged: “The government invaded people’s privacy and freedom by the means of spying on opposition leaders, journalists, bureaucrats and even judges.”

He claimed that the Modi-led central government has undermined the democratic values of the country by using the Pegasus spyware against its own citizens.

Earlier, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the Pegasus issue.

Chowdhury, in his letter, demanded initiation of privilege motion against union information and technology minister Ashwani Vaishnav over the issue.

He said that the union minister “misled the Parliament in the Pegasus spying case”.

TMC MP Saugata Roy also wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker for bringing Privilege Motion against the central government “for misleading the House on the issue of Pegasus Spyware”.