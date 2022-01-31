MLAs from other parties in Meghalaya are likely to join the BJP.

This was stated by Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie.

Mawrie said that at least five legislators from different parties in Meghalaya are in touch with the BJP.

The Meghalaya BJP chief said that the state will witness massive changes in political equations in the next six months.

“Some of the MLAs are sending fillers to us. They are very keen to join us. However, it is too early say. Let us wait and see,” said Mawrie.

He added: “Six months before the elections, politics in Meghalaya will see a lot of developments.”

Notably, Meghalaya will go to Assembly elections for formation of a new government next year.