SHILLONG: The suspects behind the bomb blast in Shillong’s Police Bazaar area on Sunday evening have been identified by the police.

This was informed by Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

“Suspect(s) have been identified and investigation is on,” said Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

He added: “I am sure that the police will be able to nab all the people involved.”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has termed the bomb blast at Police Bazaar area in Shillong as a “cowardly act”.

“An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act,” said CM Conrad Sangma.

Sangma further said that those behind the bomb blast in Shillong on Sunday evening will be brought to justice.

“Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the state,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

On Sunday evening, a bomb blast rocked Police Bazaar area of Shillong.

The blast took place near a business establishment named Delhi Misthan Bhandar.

The police said that the explosion did not cause any risk to life as the area was under the Sunday lockdown.