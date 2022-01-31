At least five BJP workers sustained injuries after being attacked by villagers in the Amjadnagar area of South Tripura.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night after the BJP workers allegedly attacked CPI-M workers and tried to set on fire a local office of the opposition party.

The injured BJP workers were immediately shifted to the Belonia district hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, both the CPI-M and the BJP have lodged FIRs in a local police station accusing each other for the incident.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

However, no arrest has been made by the police in connection with the incident thus far.

Security in the area has been beefed up, with deployment of additional forces, to ease the prevailing tensions.

Tensions between the two parties in Amjadnagar area of South Tripura started brewing since Saturday morning after BJP workers allegedly tried to disrupt a CPI-M programme.

The CPI-M has also accused the BJP workers of allegedly attacking houses of two local Left leaders.

Wife of a local CPI-M leader has also lodged a complaint accusing the BJP workers of trying to outrage the modesty of women in the house.