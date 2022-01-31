Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has termed the bomb blast at Police Bazaar area in Shillong as a “cowardly act”.

“An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act,” said CM Conrad Sangma.

Sangma further said that those behind the bomb blast in Shillong on Sunday evening will be brought to justice.

“Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the state,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

On Sunday evening, a bomb blast rocked Police Bazaar area of Shillong.

The blast took place near a business establishment named Delhi Misthan Bhandar.

The police said that the explosion did not cause any risk to life as the area was under the Sunday lockdown.